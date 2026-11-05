🏥 Jackson, TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to high‑paying locum surgery work. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Behavior Plus ABA

Behavior Plus ABA Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible schedule)

Full-time or part-time (flexible schedule) Salary: Competitive pay with performance bonuses (exact range not listed)

Work with kids using evidence-based ABA, lead RBTs, and build treatment plans in a supportive, growth-focused setting. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, professional development stipends, and flexible hours.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Locum tenens, full-time schedule

Salary: Competitive compensation (varies by experience and need)

14 days on / 14 days off with 12-hour shifts (day, evening, or night options) in a hospital setting doing bread-and-butter general surgery. Includes paid malpractice, prepaid travel and housing, and 24/7 support from a Weatherby consultant.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Contract / Locum tenens

Salary: Competitive compensation (range depends on urgency and your experience)

Another locum general surgery option with a 14-on / 14-off, 12-hour shift setup and 32–36 patients. Hospital-based role with ACLS/BLS required, plus malpractice, travel, and housing covered and easy online time entry.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Contract / Locum tenens

Salary: Competitive compensation (varies by assignment)

Similar bread-and-butter general surgery work in a hospital, but with rotating 12-hour shifts across days and nights. Weatherby helps you build a custom locums schedule, with malpractice, travel, and housing paid.

Employer: Oral Surgery Associates of West TN

Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Support oral surgery procedures, take x-rays, prep rooms, and help patients with post-op care. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, disability, life insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.