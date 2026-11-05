🛒 Jackson, TN Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Jackson’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of pharmacy and fashion roles hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: beeline Group

beeline Group Location: Jackson, TN (on the road, multiple store locations)

Type: Part-time (~10 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Travel between local stores, keep jewelry displays looking sharp, and build relationships with retail teams. Flexible hours, mileage reimbursement, 50% employee discount, and paid sick time based on hours worked make this a nice fit if you want a side job and like fashion.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16 – $20/hour (depending on experience and other factors)

Help customers at the pharmacy counter, ring up sales, and support the pharmacist with prescriptions. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs for team members working 30+ hours per week.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Part-time / Temporary

Salary: $15 – $19/hour (depending on experience and other factors)

Front-of-store role focused on checkout, stocking, and keeping displays neat, with some photo and online order pickup duties. Good option if you want flexible hours, retail experience, and access to benefits like PTO, 401(k), and employee discount at 30 hours/week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.