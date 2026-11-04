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🚌 Jackson, TN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Jackson’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move and working with people, these transportation roles are worth a look.
Delivery Driver - Warehouse
- Employer: Shearer Supply, Inc.
- Location: Jackson, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive HVAC products to customers and other branches, then help keep the warehouse stocked and organized when you’re not on the road. You’ll load/unload equipment, keep the truck clean, and follow DOT rules, so this is a good fit if you like a mix of driving and hands-on work.
DRIVER'S LICENSE EXAMINER - 11032026-82528
- Employer: Tennessee State Government – Dept. of Safety & Homeland Security
- Location: Jackson, TN (Madison County)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $3,041/month (~$35,100/year)
- Opening Date: 11/03/2026
- Closing Date: 11/09/2026, 11:59 PM Central
Help the public get and renew their driver’s licenses by giving vision, written, and road tests and handling fees and paperwork. This role is steady state work with set rules, ideal if you like customer service, clear procedures, and working indoors with some time outside for road tests.
Commercial Driver's License A Truck Driver
- Employer: Blacksheep Logistics
- Location: Jackson, TN
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: Around $1,000 per week
Drive commercial trucks and run heavy equipment like dump trucks, loaders, and backhoes on road and highway projects. Good for someone with a CDL who enjoys outdoor work, construction sites, and keeping big machines running safely.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend who’s looking. Local leads move fast, so apply soon if you’re interested.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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