🚌 Jackson, TN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jackson’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move and working with people, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shearer Supply, Inc.

Shearer Supply, Inc. Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive HVAC products to customers and other branches, then help keep the warehouse stocked and organized when you’re not on the road. You’ll load/unload equipment, keep the truck clean, and follow DOT rules, so this is a good fit if you like a mix of driving and hands-on work.

Employer: Tennessee State Government – Dept. of Safety & Homeland Security

Location: Jackson, TN (Madison County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $3,041/month (~$35,100/year)

Opening Date: 11/03/2026

Closing Date: 11/09/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Help the public get and renew their driver’s licenses by giving vision, written, and road tests and handling fees and paperwork. This role is steady state work with set rules, ideal if you like customer service, clear procedures, and working indoors with some time outside for road tests.

Employer: Blacksheep Logistics

Blacksheep Logistics Location: Jackson, TN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Around $1,000 per week

Drive commercial trucks and run heavy equipment like dump trucks, loaders, and backhoes on road and highway projects. Good for someone with a CDL who enjoys outdoor work, construction sites, and keeping big machines running safely.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend who’s looking. Local leads move fast, so apply soon if you’re interested.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.