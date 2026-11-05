Takac to host veterans appreciation luncheon Nov. 6 in State College

Veteran march CIRCLE By Canva

State College, Pa. — State Rep. Paul Takac, D-Centre, and the State College YMCA will host a veterans appreciation luncheon for Centre County veterans this Friday.

Veterans and their guests will receive a free lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the State College YMCA, 677 Whitehall Road. Guests can learn about state programs, benefits and services available to veterans, according to Takac’s office. Door prizes will be supported by local businesses.

Samantha Cossman, regional program outreach coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will be the guest speaker. Representatives from veterans service organizations, including the Veterans Multi-Service Center and United Disabilities Services, will share information and resources.