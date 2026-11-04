Butts County voters pass two property tax relief bills

Butts County voters have approved two referendums that will reduce property taxes for homeowners in the county.

Homestead Tax Referendum Senate Bill 544, Act 614

Homestead Tax Referendum Senate Bill 544, Act 614 passed with 8,329 “yes” votes and 1,002 “no” votes.

This bill will provide a $70,000 homestead exemption from Butts County ad valorem taxes for county purposes for residents 62 years of age or older.

To receive the exemption, the property owner must own and occupy the home as their primary homestead and apply for the exemption through the local tax commissioner. The exemption will then automatically renew annually if the occupancy status remains unchanged.

Homestead Tax Referendum Senate Bill 545, Act 615

Homestead Tax Referendum Senate Bill 545, Act 615 also passed with 8,099 “yes” votes and 1,141 “no” votes.

The bill will reduce the assessed value of a Butts County property owner’s homestead property by $50,000. This exemption applies only to Butts County county taxes and does not affect state or school taxes.

After the property owner applies for the exemption through the tax commissioner’s office, the exemption will automatically renew each year as long as the property owner occupies the residence as their homestead.

This homestead exemption will be in addition to any other homestead exemptions applicable to Butts County ad valorem taxes for county purposes.

Both of these tax benefits will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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Butts County County Commission Chair Joe H. Brown Jr. (District 3) and Commissioner J. Keith Douglas (District 4) will retain their positions as they both ran uncontested.

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U.S. Representative for Georgia's 10th congressional district Mike Collins, a Butts County native and local business owner, lost his bid for a U.S. Senate seat to Democrat incumbent Jon Ossoff. Collins, a Republican, received 41.1% of the vote statewide to Ossoff’s 58.9%.

Locally, Collins received 6,187 votes to Ossoff’s 3,388 votes.

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Butts County real estate broker Clint Crowe will retain his seat on the State House of Representatives for District 118. Crowe, a Republican earned 68.48% of the votes statewide. Democrat challenger Sharonda Bell received 31.52% of the statewide votes.

Locally, Crowe, who represents District 118, received 6,535 votes from Butts County voters while Sharonda Bell received 3,008 local votes.

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