📢 Sweet senior cat Maggie available for adoption in Jackson

Maggie is a 9–10 year old, female spayed Domestic Shorthair calico looking for a loving home.

She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations, and is described as a very affectionate cat who loves attention, pets, and giving hugs.

You can meet and adopt Maggie at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility, 615 Freemont Ave, Jackson.

For details, call 732-657-8086.