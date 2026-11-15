Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and mobile care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: PRN, Hourly

PRN, Category: Nursing

Work on a transplant/acute care unit, providing full bedside RN care, patient education, and coordinating with case managers and other services. Great fit if you want high-acuity experience and flexibility in your schedule.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: PRN, Hourly

PRN, Category: Allied Health

Perform diagnostic x‑ray exams and keep patients safe and comfortable while you image. Requires MS Radiologic Technologist license, BLS (within 90 days), and ARRT within 6 months.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Likely full-time/other (on‑call required)

Likely full-time/other (on‑call required) Assist in complex interventional, cath lab, and EP procedures, setting up sterile fields and supporting physicians during treatments. Requires ARRT (R) and state license; IR/cath/EP experience preferred.

Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Location: Jackson, MS (Mobile Testing Unit)

Type: Full-time

Provide fast-paced testing services from a mobile unit, including venipuncture and patient education. Great for an MS LPN who likes community work, outreach, and a patient-centered approach.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights

L&D/OB triage role in a 10‑bed unit with a 1:3 ratio, rotating weekends/holidays, no call. Requires 2+ years L&D/OBGYN, EPIC proficiency, and ACLS, BLS, NRP, fetal monitoring; comes with day‑one benefits and housing options.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Weekender, Nights

Provide advanced respiratory care, assess and implement complex treatment plans, and serve as a clinical resource. Requires RRT credential, current state license, and BLS within 14 days of hire.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Travel, 3x12 Nights

Handle triage and care for high-acuity ER patients, assist with exams and diagnostics, and give IV meds. Good match if you’re an experienced ER RN who likes fast-paced night shifts.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Provide triage, rapid assessment, stabilization, and IV/med management in a busy ED. Ideal for RNs with strong clinical judgment and EMR skills who want direct emergency care.

Employer: Canopy Children’s Solutions

Location: Jackson, MS (multi-clinic oversight)

Type: Full-time

Lead outpatient behavioral health clinics for children and families, supervising therapists, managing quality, and ensuring compliance. Requires Master’s in Social Work/Counseling (or related), MS license (LPC, LCSW, or Psychologist), and 4+ years SED experience.

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Day-shift ICU role coordinating complex patient care, teaching, and discharge planning. Requires 1+ year RN experience, MS RN license, and current BLS.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.