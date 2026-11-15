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Jackson
🏥 Jackson, MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Clinical Roles
5 days ago
Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and mobile care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here right now.
RN Inpatient – Adult Acute Care, Transplant Unit (PRN)
- Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS
- Type: PRN, Hourly
- Category: Nursing
Work on a transplant/acute care unit, providing full bedside RN care, patient education, and coordinating with case managers and other services. Great fit if you want high-acuity experience and flexibility in your schedule.
Radiologic Technologist – PRN
- Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS
- Type: PRN, Hourly
- Category: Allied Health
Perform diagnostic x‑ray exams and keep patients safe and comfortable while you image. Requires MS Radiologic Technologist license, BLS (within 90 days), and ARRT within 6 months.
Technologist – Interventional Radiology
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Likely full-time/other (on‑call required)
- Assist in complex interventional, cath lab, and EP procedures, setting up sterile fields and supporting physicians during treatments. Requires ARRT (R) and state license; IR/cath/EP experience preferred.
Mobile Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation
- Location: Jackson, MS (Mobile Testing Unit)
- Type: Full-time
Provide fast-paced testing services from a mobile unit, including venipuncture and patient education. Great for an MS LPN who likes community work, outreach, and a patient-centered approach.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – ~$2,134/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights
L&D/OB triage role in a 10‑bed unit with a 1:3 ratio, rotating weekends/holidays, no call. Requires 2+ years L&D/OBGYN, EPIC proficiency, and ACLS, BLS, NRP, fetal monitoring; comes with day‑one benefits and housing options.
Respiratory Therapist – Registered, Weekender Nights
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Weekender, Nights
Provide advanced respiratory care, assess and implement complex treatment plans, and serve as a clinical resource. Requires RRT credential, current state license, and BLS within 14 days of hire.
Travel Emergency Room RN
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 3x12 Nights
Handle triage and care for high-acuity ER patients, assist with exams and diagnostics, and give IV meds. Good match if you’re an experienced ER RN who likes fast-paced night shifts.
Emergency Department Registered Nurse
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time
Provide triage, rapid assessment, stabilization, and IV/med management in a busy ED. Ideal for RNs with strong clinical judgment and EMR skills who want direct emergency care.
Outpatient Clinical Supervisor – Behavioral Health
- Employer: Canopy Children’s Solutions
- Location: Jackson, MS (multi-clinic oversight)
- Type: Full-time
Lead outpatient behavioral health clinics for children and families, supervising therapists, managing quality, and ensuring compliance. Requires Master’s in Social Work/Counseling (or related), MS license (LPC, LCSW, or Psychologist), and 4+ years SED experience.
Registered Nurse 2 – Medical ICU (Days)
- Employer: FMOL Health
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
Day-shift ICU role coordinating complex patient care, teaching, and discharge planning. Requires 1+ year RN experience, MS RN license, and current BLS.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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