Jackson’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options both in-store and on the road. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people and staying active at work.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$75,000+ total comp, commission-based with uncapped commissions

Front-line role helping RV customers with repair service requests, estimates, and updates. Good fit if you have service experience (auto/RV a plus), can work weekends/holidays, and like the idea of commission pay, PTO, 401(k), and full benefits.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time

In-store role focused on customer service, cashiering, stocking, and loss prevention in a fast-paced retail setting. Great if you want flexible hours (nights/weekends), steady movement on the sales floor, and a team environment; high school diploma or equivalent required.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Jackson, MS (traveling between local stores)

Type: Full-time (field-based)

Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

You’ll visit grocery and convenience stores to stock snacks, build displays, and work with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and weekly pay option; must have a valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to even better fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.