undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Jackson Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential
Jackson’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, people, and good food, these roles are worth a look.
General Manager – Captain D’s (Trident Holdings LLC)
- Employer: Trident Holdings LLC (Captain D’s)
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Internship (Full-time hours, 50+ hrs/week)
- Salary: Competitive salary (exact pay shared in interview)
Run the whole restaurant operation: sales, staffing, costs, and team leadership. Comes with vacation, bonus opportunities, meal benefits, and medical/dental/vision for eligible staff, plus strong promotion and growth paths if you want a long-term restaurant career.
Culinary Lead, FT – Sur La Table (CSC Generation)
- Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time (32–36 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead cooking classes and help run the kitchen side of the store while driving sales. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of kitchen management experience, love teaching, and want to mix hands-on cooking, customer interaction, and team leadership in a premium retail setting.
Hostess/Server – Crab Tide Seafood & Bar
- Employer: Crab Tide Seafood & Bar
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Part-time / Other
- Pay: $3.50 – $15.00 per hour
Front-of-house roles greeting guests, running the seating chart, or serving tables in a busy seafood spot. Offers flexible schedules, employee discounts, and a team that values professionalism, teamwork, and growth—experience helps, but hosts don’t need it.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.