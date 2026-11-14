Jackson’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, people, and good food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trident Holdings LLC (Captain D’s)

Trident Holdings LLC (Captain D’s) Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Internship (Full-time hours, 50+ hrs/week)

Salary: Competitive salary (exact pay shared in interview)

Run the whole restaurant operation: sales, staffing, costs, and team leadership. Comes with vacation, bonus opportunities, meal benefits, and medical/dental/vision for eligible staff, plus strong promotion and growth paths if you want a long-term restaurant career.

Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time (32–36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead cooking classes and help run the kitchen side of the store while driving sales. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of kitchen management experience, love teaching, and want to mix hands-on cooking, customer interaction, and team leadership in a premium retail setting.

Employer: Crab Tide Seafood & Bar

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time / Other

Pay: $3.50 – $15.00 per hour

Front-of-house roles greeting guests, running the seating chart, or serving tables in a busy seafood spot. Offers flexible schedules, employee discounts, and a team that values professionalism, teamwork, and growth—experience helps, but hosts don’t need it.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.