Jackson’s construction scene is busy right now, from hands-on install crews to high-paying estimator roles. Here are a few solid options if you like building things and don’t mind getting your hands dirty.

Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions

SPATCO Energy Solutions Location: Jackson, MS (travel to job sites, some overnight)

(travel to job sites, some overnight) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on ground-up projects installing piping, tanks, and electrical/mechanical systems at gas stations, commercial sites, marinas, and airports. They offer classroom and on-the-job training, paid holidays, vacation up to four weeks with tenure, 401(k) match, and health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a top MEP contractor)

(for a top MEP contractor) Location: Flowood, MS (listed under Jackson area)

(listed under Jackson area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + bonus

Lead estimating for commercial and industrial electrical projects, from tenant build-outs to large multi-million-dollar jobs. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years of electrical estimating experience, know your way around estimating software, and want a senior spot with full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often around Jackson.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.