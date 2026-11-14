Jackson’s sales scene is hot right now, with several roles offering strong commissions and room to grow. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000–$150,000+ per year (base hourly + commission, year-end bonus for those who qualify)

Help customers find the right RV, from walk-throughs to final paperwork. This role is great if you’re energetic, like talking with people, and want your paycheck to grow with your sales. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts, parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Groundworks

Groundworks Location: Jackson, MS (field-based)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: Uncapped commission; average $100,000–$150,000, top performers $200,000–$600,000+; $750/week training pay

Meet homeowners, inspect their homes, and sell foundation and water management solutions—no cold calling, leads are company-generated. This is a strong fit if you want big earning potential, a company car eligibility, equity ownership, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits, plus paid training and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Ross & Yerger Insurance, Inc.

Location: Jackson, MS (headquarters)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation)

Manage commercial insurance accounts: renewals, proposals, carrier negotiations, and client support. Ideal if you have 3+ years in property/casualty insurance, strong communication skills, and want to grow at a Top 100 independent agency with profit-sharing/ESOP, great benefits, PTO, parental leave, and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.