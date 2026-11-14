Jackson’s office scene is busy right now, with solid admin roles at big names in healthcare, finance, and professional services. If you’re organized and good with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=8231_9_26

Lead records and information governance for a major global firm, partnering with legal, risk, and business teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years in records/information management and want a strategic, consultative role with modern systems and firmwide impact.

Employer: EMC Insurance Companies

Location: Jackson, MS (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,201 – $77,796 (range varies by location)

Be the operational backbone of EMC’s regional office—support leaders, plan meetings and events, handle budgets and invoices, and keep facilities, tech, and fleet running smoothly. Great fit if you have 3+ years admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like variety in your day.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, hourly (day shift)

Category: Clerical and Customer Service

Clerical and Customer Service Application deadline: 11/16/2026 (open until filled if not specified otherwise)

Support the Neurosurgery department with scheduling, office management, documents, events, and basic financial tasks. Requires a degree OR high school/GED plus 2 years admin/customer service, solid Microsoft Office skills, and comfort working in a medical/academic setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are actively hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.