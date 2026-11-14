Jackson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from plastics and aerospace to mission-driven assembly work. Here are several solid roles hiring across the city, from entry-level floor work to six-figure leadership.

Employer: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role packing, labeling, and visually inspecting plastic pipe on the production line, plus helping with line start-ups, shutdowns, and tooling changes. Expect 40+ hours and some weekends, physical work in changing temperatures, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays/vacation, and more).

Employer: Eaton – IS AER FMC Division

Location: Jackson, MS (onsite, within 50-mile radius)

(onsite, within 50-mile radius) Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,000 – $105,000/year

Engineering role supporting assembly and test of aerospace hydraulic products (pumps, motors, motorpumps, reservoirs). You’ll design tooling, improve processes, run time studies, support new product launches, and lead problem-solving using tools like 8D and 5 Whys.

Note: U.S. person status required (ITAR), no relocation, and a bachelor’s in Engineering or related field is required.

Employer: LCI

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Assembly and light machine operation in an industrial setting, with a focus on safety, quality, and meeting daily production goals. LCI’s mission is to provide meaningful work for people who are blind or visually impaired, and they offer health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 10 paid holidays, PTO, and wellness programs.

Employer: Austin Allen Inc (recruiting for a manufacturer)

(recruiting for a manufacturer) Location: Jackson, MS (no remote)

(no remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $110,000 + benefits + paid relocation

Lead the Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) for an established plant, supervise quality inspectors, and drive root cause analysis, CAPA, and supplier quality. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of quality management in manufacturing and knowledge of welding standards (AWS D1.1) who likes being on the floor and improving processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training if you bring a good attitude and solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.