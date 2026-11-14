Jackson’s finance scene is steady right now, with banks, credit unions, and law firms all looking for detail‑oriented money minds. If you like numbers and organized systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hope Enterprise Corporation

Hope Enterprise Corporation Location: Jackson, MS (travel to branches in HOPE’s market)

(travel to branches in HOPE’s market) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Back‑office banking role supporting account management, card services, and payments for a mission‑driven credit union focused on the Deep South. You’ll handle ACH and wire processing, fraud research, card issues, and account reviews, with a full benefits package (401(k) match, medical, paid vacation, 11 holidays, and more).

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Baker Donelson

Location: Jackson, MS (hybrid – in office 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, rest remote)

(hybrid – in office 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, rest remote) Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Law firm billing role for someone with 2+ years of law firm billing experience and strong Excel skills. You’ll manage prebills, invoices, billing databases, and reports, working closely with attorneys while enjoying a mostly remote schedule.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.