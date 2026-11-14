Jackson’s logistics scene is busy right now, from food distribution to aerospace and parcel hubs. If you like fast-moving work and keeping goods flowing, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00+/hour plus performance pay

Schedule: Sunday 4 pm; Monday–Thursday 5 pm until finished

Pick and stack food orders in a multi-level warehouse using an electric pallet jack/forklift. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth opportunities in a major food distribution network.

Employer: Eaton (Aerospace FMC division)

(Aerospace FMC division) Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $143,000/year (expected range)

Travel: Up to 75% to suppliers across the U.S.

Lead supplier performance for Eaton’s aerospace business, driving recovery plans, data-driven improvements, and cross-functional projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years in supply chain, strong Excel and lean skills, and want a high-impact role with broad visibility.

Employer: UPS

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Permanent, part-time leadership (Twilight shift)

Supervise package handlers in a fast-paced UPS hub, focusing on safety, productivity, and team development. Good step if you want management experience in logistics; you’ll coach staff, manage shift performance, and keep operations running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—logistics roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.