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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Jackson — From Sofas to Cooktops
Jackson neighbors are putting out some handy free items this week. If you need furniture, kitchen gear, or a small appliance, take a look below.
GE Electric Cooktop & HP Printer – Curbside Pickup
Items:
- 4-burner GE electric cooktop – described as in good condition
- HP black/color printer – black ink works great; color has had some issues (possibly due to a cheap cartridge, per poster)
Details:
- Both items are set out at the curb for anyone to take
- Nice option if you need a basic cooktop or a printer mainly for black-and-white printing
Location: Westbury Square, Jackson, MS
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Tupperware Cake Holder
Item: Tupperware cake holder
Condition: Poster says it “works great!” – good for storing or carrying cakes and baked goods.
Location: Fondren, Jackson, MS
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Green Full-Size Pullout Sleeper Sofa
Item: Green sofa – full-size pullout sleeper
Age & build: About 25–35 years old, described as sturdier and better made than many newer sofas.
Condition notes:
- Cover is faded and has some stains from spills
- No pet stains reported, though pets did sleep on it
- Owner usually kept a green cover over the seat and back
Moving info:
- Extremely heavy – will need at least 2 strong people to move it
Location: TraceWood, Jackson, MS
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Jackson tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.