Jackson neighbors are putting out some handy free items this week. If you need furniture, kitchen gear, or a small appliance, take a look below.

Items:

4-burner GE electric cooktop – described as in good condition

– described as HP black/color printer – black ink works great; color has had some issues (possibly due to a cheap cartridge, per poster)

Details:

Both items are set out at the curb for anyone to take

for anyone to take Nice option if you need a basic cooktop or a printer mainly for black-and-white printing

Location: Westbury Square, Jackson, MS

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tupperware cake holder

Condition: Poster says it “works great!” – good for storing or carrying cakes and baked goods.

Location: Fondren, Jackson, MS

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Green sofa – full-size pullout sleeper

Age & build: About 25–35 years old, described as sturdier and better made than many newer sofas.

Condition notes:

Cover is faded and has some stains from spills

and has No pet stains reported, though pets did sleep on it

reported, though pets did sleep on it Owner usually kept a green cover over the seat and back

Moving info:

Extremely heavy – will need at least 2 strong people to move it

Location: TraceWood, Jackson, MS

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Jackson tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.