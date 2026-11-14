Jackson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know controls, power systems, and data centers. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some strong six‑figure paths here.

Employer: M.C. Dean, Inc.

M.C. Dean, Inc. Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on field role working in substations, data centers, and utility sites doing relay testing, commissioning, and troubleshooting up to 500kV. Good fit if you have 5–10+ years electrical testing experience, know NETA/NICET standards, and like travel, overtime, and working with serious power gear.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Remote from Jackson, MS (any U.S. city near a Jacobs office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base

Senior subject matter expert role leading controls strategy for hyperscale data centers worldwide. You’ll set standards for BAS/SCADA/EPMS, mentor teams, meet with big-name clients, and travel 25–50%. Requires BS in engineering, PE license, and 15+ years I&C/automation experience, with deep data center or mission‑critical background.

Employer: RoviSys Building Technologies

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $130,000 base + bonuses

Lead role supporting building automation and controls for large facilities. Mix of remote monitoring, on-site troubleshooting, upgrades, and some project work, plus on‑call rotation and travel to customer sites. Great if you have 3+ years on platforms like Niagara, Johnson Controls, Siemens, or Rockwell and a background in HVAC controls.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has related roles that might fit your exact experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.