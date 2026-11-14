Jackson’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for both senior architects and hands-on support pros. Here are several IT openings in Jackson, MS worth a look this week.

Employer: PDSSOFT INC.

PDSSOFT INC. Location: Remote (Jackson, MS)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior role designing scalable, secure enterprise apps using Java, Spring Boot, Microservices, Cloud, distributed systems. You’ll define architecture, set coding standards, and lead dev teams on large enterprise projects.

Employer: PDSSOFT INC.

PDSSOFT INC. Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the remote role, but listed as Jackson-based. Focus on enterprise Java architecture, performance, and security while guiding teams and ensuring smooth delivery of big applications.

Employer: Kentro (IT Concepts)

Location: Onsite – G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on IT support role helping VA staff with hardware, software, and network issues. Onsite work, some travel for surge support, and a benefits package with PTO, healthcare, 401(k) match, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Radiant Digital

Location: Onsite – Jackson, MS 39211

Type: Contract (1 year, likely 3+ years)

Salary: Not listed

Senior healthcare integration role managing HL7/FHIR interfaces and interoperability for a Medicaid/health system environment. You’ll work with tools like Cloverleaf or Rhapsody, support CMS compliance, and coordinate with payers, providers, and other partners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or flexible details.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.