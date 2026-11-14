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💻 Multiple IT Roles in Jackson, MS – Architects, HL7 Lead & Support
Jackson’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for both senior architects and hands-on support pros. Here are several IT openings in Jackson, MS worth a look this week.
Java Architect-NO C2C
- Employer: PDSSOFT INC.
- Location: Remote (Jackson, MS)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role designing scalable, secure enterprise apps using Java, Spring Boot, Microservices, Cloud, distributed systems. You’ll define architecture, set coding standards, and lead dev teams on large enterprise projects.
Java Architect
- Employer: PDSSOFT INC.
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar to the remote role, but listed as Jackson-based. Focus on enterprise Java architecture, performance, and security while guiding teams and ensuring smooth delivery of big applications.
Customer Service Engineer IRP (VA ESOM)
- Employer: Kentro (IT Concepts)
- Location: Onsite – G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center, Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on IT support role helping VA staff with hardware, software, and network issues. Onsite work, some travel for surge support, and a benefits package with PTO, healthcare, 401(k) match, and education reimbursement.
HL7 Integration Lead
- Employer: Radiant Digital
- Location: Onsite – Jackson, MS 39211
- Type: Contract (1 year, likely 3+ years)
- Salary: Not listed
Senior healthcare integration role managing HL7/FHIR interfaces and interoperability for a Medicaid/health system environment. You’ll work with tools like Cloverleaf or Rhapsody, support CMS compliance, and coordinate with payers, providers, and other partners.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or flexible details.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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