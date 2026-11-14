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⚖️ Jackson, MS Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings
Jackson’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with solid federal roles and a strong remote leadership job on the table. If you’re in law, AML, or financial crime, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.
Paralegal Specialist – Criminal Prosecutions
- Employer: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi / US Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys
- Location: Jackson, MS (on-site, federal courthouse area)
- Type: Full-time, permanent (GS-9 to GS-11 career ladder)
- Salary: $61,722 – $97,087 per year (GS 9–11)
- Telework: Not eligible
- Travel: Occasional
- Application deadline: November 27, 2026 (USAJOBS announcement 27-MSS-13109576-DE)
Work directly on federal criminal prosecutions and grand jury investigations, drafting substantive legal documents, managing discovery and trial exhibits, and supporting Assistant U.S. Attorneys in court. This is a career ladder role up to GS-11, with strong federal benefits (health, retirement, paid leave) and multiple ways to qualify through experience and/or advanced legal-related education.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services – Financial Crime Compliance (Remote U.S.)
- Employer: AML RightSource
- Location: Listed for Jackson, MS (Remote U.S.) – hybrid if you live near Highland Hills, OH or Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $87,000 annually
- Application deadline: November 30, 2026
Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC analyst team for a global financial crime compliance firm, owning performance, quality, and client delivery. Great fit if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC or financial crime compliance, 2+ years people management, and want remote work, clear metrics, and exposure to major financial clients, plus benefits and professional development support.
If any of these sound close to what you want, open the link, skim the requirements, and set aside time this week to apply while they’re still accepting candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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