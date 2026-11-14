Jackson’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with solid federal roles and a strong remote leadership job on the table. If you’re in law, AML, or financial crime, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi / US Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi / Location: Jackson, MS (on-site, federal courthouse area)

(on-site, federal courthouse area) Type: Full-time, permanent (GS-9 to GS-11 career ladder)

Salary: $61,722 – $97,087 per year (GS 9–11)

Telework: Not eligible

Not eligible Travel: Occasional

Occasional Application deadline: November 27, 2026 (USAJOBS announcement 27-MSS-13109576-DE)

Work directly on federal criminal prosecutions and grand jury investigations, drafting substantive legal documents, managing discovery and trial exhibits, and supporting Assistant U.S. Attorneys in court. This is a career ladder role up to GS-11, with strong federal benefits (health, retirement, paid leave) and multiple ways to qualify through experience and/or advanced legal-related education.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Listed for Jackson, MS (Remote U.S.) – hybrid if you live near Highland Hills, OH or Phoenix, AZ

Listed for – hybrid if you live near Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $87,000 annually

Application deadline: November 30, 2026

Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC analyst team for a global financial crime compliance firm, owning performance, quality, and client delivery. Great fit if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC or financial crime compliance, 2+ years people management, and want remote work, clear metrics, and exposure to major financial clients, plus benefits and professional development support.

If any of these sound close to what you want, open the link, skim the requirements, and set aside time this week to apply while they’re still accepting candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.