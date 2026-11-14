Jackson’s medical scene is busy right now, with big systems like UMMC and Baptist adding new team members across units. If you’re in healthcare, there are several solid options here, from entry-level tech to advanced practice.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Hourly, Rotating shifts

Category: Nursing

Nursing Why it’s worth a look: Lead RN role on an adult acute care unit where you’ll guide staff, help with scheduling, and still stay hands-on with patient care. Great fit if you have 1+ year RN experience and want more responsibility without leaving the bedside.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Salary, Rotating shifts

Category: Clinician (APRN)

Clinician (APRN) Why it’s worth a look: Advanced practice role in the ICU managing complex adult patients in collaboration with physicians. Requires a Master’s+ in Nursing, MS APRN license, and Adult Acute Care NP certification; strong choice if you want high-acuity work and to mentor newer NPs.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Likely night shift, non-RN clinical support

Likely Why it’s worth a look: Direct patient care under RN supervision—vitals, blood glucose, phlebotomy, stocking, and comfort rounds. Good for CNAs/MA/AEMT/Paramedics with 1 year recent experience who like fast-paced night work.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Lab support role

Lab support role Why it’s worth a look: Mix of phlebotomy, specimen collection, and drug screen collections with lots of patient contact. Only a high school diploma required; phlebotomy training is a plus, so this is a strong entry point into lab careers.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Clinical tech role

Clinical tech role Why it’s worth a look: Combo role doing blood draws, point-of-care glucose, and 12‑lead EKGs. Needs 6+ months phlebotomy experience and phlebotomy/EKG coursework; ideal if you like hands-on diagnostics and want to grow in cardiology or lab.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Professional lab position

Professional lab position Why it’s worth a look: Full-scope lab scientist role—testing, QC, instrument maintenance, and mentoring students. Requires Bachelor’s in MLS/MT and national certification; great if you want to deepen your clinical lab career.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Jackson, MS (home-based care)

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Field RN role providing skilled visits, teaching patients and families, and following a plan of care. Needs 1+ year RN experience, valid driver’s license, reliable car, and CPR; comes with PTO, 401(k) match, and CE/scholarship opportunities for eligible staff.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center Location: Main OR, Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Hourly, Rotating

Category: Allied Health

Allied Health Why it’s worth a look: OR-based role setting up rooms, maintaining sterile fields, and handling instruments. Requires graduation from an accredited surgical technology program—good fit if you want to be in the thick of surgery without going to nursing or med school.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center Location: Sanderson Level B, Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Hourly

Category: Nursing

Nursing Why it’s worth a look: Clinic-based LPN role with direct patient care, treatments, and education—plus possible IV therapy expanded role depending on area. Great if you want more regular daytime hours in an ambulatory setting.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Category: Allied Health / Entry-level periop

Allied Health / Entry-level periop Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level perioperative support job—room turnovers, transporting patients, stocking, basic vitals and tests. Only high school diploma required; ideal if you want to break into OR/periop and grow into higher-level tech roles.

Employer: Canopy Children’s Solutions

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time, Fri–Sun 11:00 pm–7:00 am

Category: Pediatric psychiatric/behavioral health

Pediatric psychiatric/behavioral health Why it’s worth a look: Night RN role in a children’s behavioral health setting with a mission-driven nonprofit. Requires MS RN license, 2+ years psych experience, and 1+ year with kids/adolescents; comes with access to a strong benefits package for eligible staff and a focus on youth and family care.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: PRN, Hourly

Category: Allied Health / Imaging

Allied Health / Imaging Why it’s worth a look: Flexible PRN imaging role doing diagnostic x‑rays, with a focus on patient safety and quality. Requires MS Radiologic Technologist license, BLS (within 90 days), and ARRT within 6 months—nice option if you want extra hours or variety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.