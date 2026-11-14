Jackson’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, property management, and financial services. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Fondren Construction (listed via Abstrakt Marketing Group )

Fondren Construction (listed via ) Location: Jackson, MS

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/yr

Type: Full-time

Lead large commercial builds from preconstruction through closeout for a growing general contractor. This is a high-responsibility role where you own budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and client relationships, and you’ll mentor junior PMs while shaping big projects around Jackson.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Jackson, MS

Compensation: Base $16/hr + uncapped commission + monthly store bonus (targeted ~$32.76/hr all-in)

Type: Full-time

Run a busy wireless store like your own small business—hiring, coaching, and driving sales results. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and big earning upside if you and your team hit your numbers.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Jackson, MS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (listed as “Other”)

Oversee day-to-day operations for a hospital revenue cycle team—managing staff, work queues, and payer communication. Good fit if you know Epic or other practice management systems and want to step into (or grow in) a healthcare leadership role.

Employer: Keesler Federal Credit Union

Location: Jackson, MS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time

Help run a busy credit union branch—supporting lending, teller operations, and member service while supervising staff. Strong benefits (medical, vision, 401(k) with 100% match on first 5%, tuition reimbursement) and a clear path to higher leadership.

Employer: Highlands Vista Group

Location: 3 multifamily properties in Jackson, MS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee several apartment communities, guiding on-site teams, budgets, and capital projects. Ideal for someone with 5–10+ years in regional multifamily management who wants broad responsibility and a clear career ladder up to Regional Director.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these roles are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.