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🛒 Jackson, MS Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Jackson’s customer service scene is busy right now, with banks, big-box stores, and specialty shops all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time roles here.
Relationship Banker I
- Employer: Trustmark Bank
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work face-to-face with customers, help them choose the right bank products, and handle daily transactions. Good fit if you have strong people skills, can meet sales goals, and are comfortable balancing a cash drawer.
Store Associate
- Employer: Shoe Carnival / Shoe Station
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time (flexible hours noted)
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find shoes, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. Great for someone 16+ who wants a fun, fast-paced retail job with flexible scheduling and on-the-job training.
Food/Consumables Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #903
- Location: 2711 Greenway Dr, Jackson, MS 39204
- Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Stock food and household items, build displays, and help shoppers find what they need. Comes with access to Walmart benefits, education programs, and paid time off options, even for part-time.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Total Pay: $50,000–$75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)
Be the main contact for customers bringing in RVs or vehicles for service—explain repairs, give estimates, and keep them updated. Good match if you have service or auto/RV experience and don’t mind weekends or busy days.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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