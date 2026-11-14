Jackson has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from entry-level cleaning to high-paying maintenance leadership. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.55 – $53.48 per hour

This role is all about diagnosing and repairing RVs—electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work. Good fit if you have at least a year of maintenance or technician experience and want strong pay plus benefits and steady hours (including some weekends/holidays).

Employer: Allied Universal (for Diversified Maintenance)

Allied Universal (for Diversified Maintenance) Location: Jackson, MS area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 per hour, weekly pay

You’ll float between sites in the Jackson area doing general cleaning: floors, restrooms, trash, windows, and light floor care. Great if you want reliable hours, simple training, and don’t mind moving between different buildings.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Jackson, MS (onsite)

Type: Full-time (salary role)

Full-time (salary role) Pay: $97,000 – $143,000 per year

Lead the whole maintenance operation for a manufacturing site, supervising mechanics and general maintenance teams. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree, 5+ years industrial/military maintenance and 2+ years supervising, plus strong knowledge of CNC/industrial equipment.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Jackson, MS (mobile/field)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a reliable vehicle, and enough stamina for physical work outdoors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.