📅 Holiday fun at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson (LeFleur’s Bluff State Park) is rolling out “Museum Merriment 2026” with family-friendly holiday events:

Nov 24, 10 a.m.–Noon – “Let’s Talk Turkey”

See live turkeys, learn turkey calls, make a turkey craft, and play turkey games.

Included with admission or MMNS Foundation Membership.

Dec 1–22 – “Santa Feeds the Fish”

Tues & Fri at 10 a.m., Sun at 2 p.m.

Watch Santa SCUBA dive in the aquariums .

Included with admission or membership.

Dec 4, 9 a.m.–Noon – “S.T.E.M. with Snowflakes”

Hands-on games, experiments, crafts, and stories.

Included with admission or membership.

Dec 12, 6–8:30 p.m. – “Snow Much Fun”

Play in “snowfalls,” do winter crafts and S.T.E.M. experiments, see Santa dive, and try a snow maze “snowball fight.”

Members: $10 adults, $6 youth (ages 3–18).

Non-members: $12 adults, $8 youth (ages 3–18).

The Dragonfly Shop offers nature- and science-themed gifts; members get 10% off, and if you’re only shopping, no museum admission is required.