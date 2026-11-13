Jackson’s finance scene is steady and growing, with solid openings from global firms to local companies. If you’re numbers-minded and ready for a new chapter, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Forvis Mazars US

Forvis Mazars US Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports tax compliance and advisory work for individuals, partnerships, and corporations across many industries. Good fit if you have 2+ years in tax, are CPA-eligible, and want exposure to complex clients at a large, national public accounting firm.

Employer: Gateway Group Personnel (for a diversified company)

Gateway Group Personnel (for a diversified company) Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all accounting, reporting, budgeting, and cash management for an established company, reporting directly to the President. Ideal if you have 7+ years of progressive accounting/finance experience, enjoy managing a team, and like working with real estate and multi-entity consolidations.

Employer: Baker Donelson

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the firm’s billing operations and lead a team handling prebills through invoice posting for a major law firm. Great for someone with law firm billing management experience, strong Excel and financial systems skills, and a knack for solving complex billing issues.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Jackson, MS (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 annually , plus incentive program

, plus incentive program Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

Support ordering, payments, invoicing, reporting, and financial controls for Pearson’s educator assessment business. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years in finance or marketing tech, and are comfortable with tools like Oracle, Power Query, Tableau or Power BI.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.