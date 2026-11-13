Jackson’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and leading production teams. If you’ve got maintenance, quality, or plant management experience, this week has some strong options.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a steel fabrication facility)

gpac (recruiting for a steel fabrication facility) Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience

Install, repair, and move heavy industrial equipment in a busy steel fabrication shop. This role is great if you have 2+ years of millwright or industrial maintenance experience, like working with mechanical/hydraulic systems, and want benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: Upchurch

Location: Jackson, MS (travel 80–100% to job sites)

(travel to job sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience

Support quality control on mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical construction projects across the Southeast. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in construction or quality, can read drawings, and like being out on active job sites; comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and professional development support.

Employer: APAC Mississippi, Inc. (a CRH company)

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Highly competitive base pay

Lead hot-mix asphalt production, from safety and quality to staffing, budgeting, and process improvement. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in a production leadership role and want a long-term home with vacation, retirement plan, medical, dental, disability, and growth opportunities in a large, stable company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good industrial roles in Jackson tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.