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🚧 Jackson, MS Construction Jobs with Travel & $120K+ Pay (Multiple Roles)
Jackson’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like being on the road with tools in hand or leading big bids from the office.
Field Technician (Traveling)
- Employer: Astro Pak
- Location: Jackson, MS (travel nationwide)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes $3,000 sign-on bonus)
Hands-on role doing specialized chemical cleaning on high-purity systems in places like data centers, aerospace, semiconductor, and pharma. Expect 80%+ travel, paid training, certifications, and a clear path to senior tech or leadership. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, travel stipend, and more.
Senior Electrical Estimator ($120K–$150K + Bonus)
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a top MEP contractor)
- Location: Flowood / Jackson, MS area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + bonus, full benefits
Lead estimating for commercial and industrial electrical projects, from tenant improvements to large multi-million builds. You’ll handle detailed takeoffs, pricing, vendor quotes, and support preconstruction and proposals. Best fit if you have 7+ years electrical estimating, strong software skills, and can read complex plans.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. Polish your resume, hit apply, and keep your options open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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