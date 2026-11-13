Jackson’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with top sleep, cardiac, and respiratory physicians selling durable medical and respiratory equipment. This role comes with competitive pay + commission, vehicle allowance, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match. Needs 2+ years medical/pharma sales and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: GSK

Location: Jackson, MS–based territory (FL, GA, AL, MS, LA, AR, TN)

(FL, GA, AL, MS, LA, AR, TN) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level oncology role building relationships with key cancer experts and shaping commercial strategy for GSK’s oncology brands. Requires Bachelor’s degree, 10+ years pharma/biotech field or marketing/medical experience, and oncology background, plus 60–80% travel.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Base + commission (exact amount not listed)

B2B role selling first aid and safety programs to local businesses. You’ll prospect, cold call, set appointments, and manage a territory. Comes with solid base + commission, car package, bonuses, 12-week training, 401(k) with match, ESOP, medical/dental/vision, and PTO. Needs 1+ year outside sales and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Based in MS (or GA/AL) with 50% travel

Based in with Type: Full-time

Compensation: Target total $123,750 – $181,500 (base + incentive)

(base + incentive) Application window: Open through 1/29/2027

Own a multi-state territory selling critical power and data center solutions (UPS, PDUs, racks, surge protection) across retail, healthcare, enterprise, government, and more. Needs a Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years tech solution selling in critical power/IT/datacenter, plus strong consultative sales skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists nearby roles or trainee paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.