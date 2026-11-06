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⚡ Jackson, MS Utility & Infrastructure Roles with Multiple Openings
Jackson’s power and utilities scene is busy right now, with solid field roles for folks who like hands-on work and clear career paths. If you’ve got electrical or meter experience, these are worth a look.
Utility Foreman – Meter Services
- Employer: Entergy Mississippi, LLC
- Location: Jackson, MS (onsite, field-based, 50–75% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a Meter Services crew handling installs, removals, connects/disconnects, and tamper investigations for residential and commercial customers. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in a related field, strong safety focus, and want to supervise field techs while still staying close to the work.
Alternate posting of the same role: Utility Foreman – Entergy (Indeed)
Field Service Representative I – Power Distribution
- Employer: Schneider Electric
- Location: Jackson, MS (site-based with regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,000 – $102,000/year (base + short-term incentives)
Hands-on field role working on power distribution and critical power equipment (UPS, switchgear, ATS, etc.) at customer sites. Comes with paid training in Dallas, a company vehicle, tools, laptop, and strong benefits, perfect for someone with 2+ years field service/electrical experience and comfort reading schematics.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—utility and field roles in Jackson tend to open in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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