⚡ Jackson, MS Utility & Infrastructure Roles with Multiple Openings

Jackson’s power and utilities scene is busy right now, with solid field roles for folks who like hands-on work and clear career paths. If you’ve got electrical or meter experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Entergy Mississippi, LLC

Entergy Mississippi, LLC Location: Jackson, MS (onsite, field-based, 50–75% travel)

(onsite, field-based, 50–75% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Meter Services crew handling installs, removals, connects/disconnects, and tamper investigations for residential and commercial customers. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in a related field, strong safety focus, and want to supervise field techs while still staying close to the work.

Alternate posting of the same role: Utility Foreman – Entergy (Indeed)

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Jackson, MS (site-based with regional travel)

(site-based with regional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000 – $102,000/year (base + short-term incentives)

Hands-on field role working on power distribution and critical power equipment (UPS, switchgear, ATS, etc.) at customer sites. Comes with paid training in Dallas, a company vehicle, tools, laptop, and strong benefits, perfect for someone with 2+ years field service/electrical experience and comfort reading schematics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—utility and field roles in Jackson tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.