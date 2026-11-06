🏭 Jackson, MS Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jackson’s manufacturing scene is steady right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like physical work and clear results. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to stay busy and earn steady pay.

Employer: Oldcastle APG (a CRH company)

Oldcastle APG (a company) Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Other (onsite)

Other (onsite) Pay: Highly competitive base pay (exact rate not listed)

Operate a forklift to move and stack materials, keep the yard organized, and help load customers quickly. This role comes with medical, dental, disability, retirement savings, and wellness programs, plus room to grow inside a large, stable company.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, onsite, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am)

Pay: $23.04/hour + $1/hour shift differential

Build and test precision pumps and motors in a clean, technical environment. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years of mechanical assembly/troubleshooting or an associate degree and want steady hours, strong hourly pay, and access to Eaton’s full benefits package.

Employer: Stringer Furniture Co.

Location: Jackson, MS (in person)

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $12.00–$15.00/hour (about $31K–$33K/year)

Hands-on role delivering and assembling furniture, loading/unloading a box truck, and keeping the warehouse organized. Best for someone with 5+ years of furniture delivery and assembly experience who’s comfortable with heavy lifting, hand tools, and GPS routing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing managers in Jackson often hire people who show up, learn fast, and stick around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.