📋 Jackson, MS Admin Jobs: Multiple Hospital & Clinic Roles

Jackson’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and working at a front desk, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jackson, MS

Type: OTHER (hospital admissions/front desk)

OTHER (hospital admissions/front desk) Salary: Not listed

You’ll register patients, enter accurate demographic and insurance info, and help explain what they may owe. Great fit if you have 1+ year of business experience, solid typing and computer skills, and enjoy fast-paced, people-facing work.

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Likely full-time clinic/front desk (not stated)

Likely full-time clinic/front desk (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role where you register patients in Epic, verify insurance, collect payments, and keep patient flow moving. Requires 6 months customer service/front desk experience (or related program, or a bachelor’s degree) and strong multitasking and customer service skills.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

Location: Jackson Medical Mall, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, hourly, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Job Requisition ID: R00054938

Application deadline: 11/8/2026 (apply before this date)

You’ll coordinate provider schedules, pre-register patients, verify insurance, and support a pediatric forensic medicine team. Open to candidates with a high school diploma/GED, basic office and computer skills, and comfort working in a detailed, team-based setting.

Note: This same job also appears on Indeed; it’s the same posting, so you only need to apply once.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.