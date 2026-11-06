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📋 Jackson, MS Admin Jobs: Multiple Hospital & Clinic Roles
Jackson’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and working at a front desk, these admin roles are worth a look.
Representative – Admissions
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: OTHER (hospital admissions/front desk)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll register patients, enter accurate demographic and insurance info, and help explain what they may owe. Great fit if you have 1+ year of business experience, solid typing and computer skills, and enjoy fast-paced, people-facing work.
Patient Access Representative – Ambulatory
- Employer: FMOL Health
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Likely full-time clinic/front desk (not stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based role where you register patients in Epic, verify insurance, collect payments, and keep patient flow moving. Requires 6 months customer service/front desk experience (or related program, or a bachelor’s degree) and strong multitasking and customer service skills.
Patient Scheduler – Pediatric Forensic Medicine Division
- Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Location: Jackson Medical Mall, Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time, hourly, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Job Requisition ID: R00054938
- Application deadline: 11/8/2026 (apply before this date)
You’ll coordinate provider schedules, pre-register patients, verify insurance, and support a pediatric forensic medicine team. Open to candidates with a high school diploma/GED, basic office and computer skills, and comfort working in a detailed, team-based setting.
Note: This same job also appears on Indeed; it’s the same posting, so you only need to apply once.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.