🏥 Jackson, MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel agencies. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Other (Hospital, Med-Surg, Day shift)

Other (Hospital, Med-Surg, Day shift) Salary: Not listed

Work closely with RNs on a Med-Surg unit doing vitals, blood glucose checks, phlebotomy, and daily care. Good fit if you’re a CNA/MA/AEMT/Paramedic with 1 year recent experience and can get BLS within 14 days of hire.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Other (Hospital, Med-Surg, Night shift)

Other (Hospital, Med-Surg, Night shift) Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the 4A role but on nights—great if you prefer night shift pay and schedule. Requires 1 year recent experience, CNA/MA/AEMT/Paramedic credential, and BLS within 14 days.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Other (Hospital-based)

Other (Hospital-based) Salary: Not listed

Provide Medical Nutrition Therapy for pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients and serve as a nutrition resource for staff and the community. Requires completion of an ADA-accredited program, LDN license in MS, and RDN or RDN-eligible status.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , 13 weeks Estimated Pay: $1,807 per week

Night-shift RRT travel contract with a national agency that staffs RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and allied health. Includes medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), and referral bonus options.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , 13 weeks Estimated Pay: $1,773 per week

Night RRT travel role with ASAP start and standard 13-week contract. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify for travel stipends and related benefits.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , 13 weeks Estimated Pay: $2,041 per week

ICU-focused respiratory therapist contract with strong weekly pay. Comes with 401(k) plus medical, dental, and vision benefits through a long-established travel agency.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , 13 weeks Estimated Pay: $1,975 per week

Pediatric RT role handling vents, nebulizers, chest PT, and more, with possible float rotation. Offers private housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , 13 weeks Estimated Pay: $1,769 per week

Night RRT contract with a Joint Commission–accredited agency. Benefits include day-one health insurance, dental/vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, per diems, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a Med-Surg unit’s patient care, staff, and daily operations, including coaching, evaluations, staffing, and quality improvement. Requires RN license, BLS within 14 days, and 2+ years experience on the unit or similar specialty.

Employer: Merit Health Central

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: PRN, Day shift (6:45am–7:15pm, weekdays + rotating weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses on an inpatient behavioral health unit with ADLs, monitoring, and crisis intervention. Offers 401(k) with match, and needs 0–2 years mental health patient care experience, BCLS, and de-escalation certification.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Jackson, MS (field-based, in-home)

Type: PRN / Per-visit

Estimated Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume)

Perform 1-hour in-home assessments for adult/geriatric members, reviewing history, meds, and social factors. Very flexible scheduling (7 days/week, 8am–7pm window) plus mileage reimbursement, 401(k), referral bonuses, and CE support.

Employer: FMOL Health

FMOL Health Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Likely full-time, 12-hr day shifts

Likely full-time, 12-hr day shifts Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping oncology patients with bathing, feeding, vitals, transport, and comfort on a Med-Surg unit. Requires HS diploma/GED and strong communication and customer service skills.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time (50% FTE), Day shift, Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Provide advanced care in the Pediatric ICU, including exams, ordering tests, prescribing per protocol, and family education. Must be a grad of an approved PA program with PANCE certification and MS PA license by hire date.

Employer: FMOL Health

FMOL Health Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Likely full-time, night shift in the ER

Likely full-time, Salary: Not listed

Front-line ED role handling registration, insurance verification, consents, and bedside collections in a fast-paced environment. Needs HS diploma/equivalent and 1 year customer service plus strong computer and critical thinking skills.

Employer: FMOL Health

FMOL Health Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Likely full-time

Likely full-time Salary: Not listed

Draw and process blood for patients of all ages, log and prepare specimens, and support lab operations. Requires HS diploma/equivalent and either phlebotomy/lab assistant certification or significant phlebotomy experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.