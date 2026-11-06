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Jackson
🏥 Jackson, MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
8 days ago
Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel agencies. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.
Certified Nursing Assistant (PCT) 4A Days Medsurg
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Other (Hospital, Med-Surg, Day shift)
- Salary: Not listed
Work closely with RNs on a Med-Surg unit doing vitals, blood glucose checks, phlebotomy, and daily care. Good fit if you’re a CNA/MA/AEMT/Paramedic with 1 year recent experience and can get BLS within 14 days of hire.
Certified Nursing Assistant (PCT) 3B Medsurg Nights
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Other (Hospital, Med-Surg, Night shift)
- Salary: Not listed
Similar duties as the 4A role but on nights—great if you prefer night shift pay and schedule. Requires 1 year recent experience, CNA/MA/AEMT/Paramedic credential, and BLS within 14 days.
Clinical Dietitian
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Other (Hospital-based)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide Medical Nutrition Therapy for pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients and serve as a nutrition resource for staff and the community. Requires completion of an ADA-accredited program, LDN license in MS, and RDN or RDN-eligible status.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,807/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks
- Estimated Pay: $1,807 per week
Night-shift RRT travel contract with a national agency that staffs RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and allied health. Includes medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), and referral bonus options.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,773/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks
- Estimated Pay: $1,773 per week
Night RRT travel role with ASAP start and standard 13-week contract. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify for travel stipends and related benefits.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – ICU – $2,041/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks
- Estimated Pay: $2,041 per week
ICU-focused respiratory therapist contract with strong weekly pay. Comes with 401(k) plus medical, dental, and vision benefits through a long-established travel agency.
Travel Pediatrics Respiratory Therapist – $1,975/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks
- Estimated Pay: $1,975 per week
Pediatric RT role handling vents, nebulizers, chest PT, and more, with possible float rotation. Offers private housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,769/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks
- Estimated Pay: $1,769 per week
Night RRT contract with a Joint Commission–accredited agency. Benefits include day-one health insurance, dental/vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, per diems, and referral bonuses.
Head Nurse MedSurg
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a Med-Surg unit’s patient care, staff, and daily operations, including coaching, evaluations, staffing, and quality improvement. Requires RN license, BLS within 14 days, and 2+ years experience on the unit or similar specialty.
Mental Health Tech – PRN – Days
- Employer: Merit Health Central
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: PRN, Day shift (6:45am–7:15pm, weekdays + rotating weekends/holidays)
- Salary: Not listed
Support nurses on an inpatient behavioral health unit with ADLs, monitoring, and crisis intervention. Offers 401(k) with match, and needs 0–2 years mental health patient care experience, BCLS, and de-escalation certification.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Jackson, MS (field-based, in-home)
- Type: PRN / Per-visit
- Estimated Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume)
Perform 1-hour in-home assessments for adult/geriatric members, reviewing history, meds, and social factors. Very flexible scheduling (7 days/week, 8am–7pm window) plus mileage reimbursement, 401(k), referral bonuses, and CE support.
Nursing Assistant Med Surg Oncology – Days (7a–7p)
- Employer: FMOL Health
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Likely full-time, 12-hr day shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping oncology patients with bathing, feeding, vitals, transport, and comfort on a Med-Surg unit. Requires HS diploma/GED and strong communication and customer service skills.
Physician Assistant – Part Time – PICU
- Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS
- Type: Part-time (50% FTE), Day shift, Hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Provide advanced care in the Pediatric ICU, including exams, ordering tests, prescribing per protocol, and family education. Must be a grad of an approved PA program with PANCE certification and MS PA license by hire date.
Patient Access Representative 1 – ED (Nights)
- Employer: FMOL Health
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Likely full-time, night shift in the ER
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line ED role handling registration, insurance verification, consents, and bedside collections in a fast-paced environment. Needs HS diploma/equivalent and 1 year customer service plus strong computer and critical thinking skills.
Medical Laboratory Assistant 1
- Employer: FMOL Health
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Likely full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Draw and process blood for patients of all ages, log and prepare specimens, and support lab operations. Requires HS diploma/equivalent and either phlebotomy/lab assistant certification or significant phlebotomy experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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