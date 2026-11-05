🚌 Jackson, MS Trucking Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Routes

Jackson’s trucking scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both local food delivery and long-haul entertainment freight. If you’ve got your CDL and some experience, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Jackson, MS (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, OTR, Dry Van

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)

Experience: 2+ years CDL-A and passport required

Team up and haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is not your usual freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, plus fuel price protection, paid permits/tolls, and company-supported health insurance for owner operators.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Jackson, MS (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, OTR, Dry Van

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (solo)

Experience: 2+ years CDL-A and passport required

Run solo while still staying under about 85,000 miles a year, with a guaranteed minimum average of $3,500/week worked and many drivers earning $3,750–$4,250+ per week. You’ll move live entertainment equipment, get all miles paid, plus detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes, paid cargo & liability insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, local delivery

Schedule: Monday–Friday, dispatch 4–6 a.m.

Pay: Average $70,000/year

Home more often with a steady weekday schedule delivering food and supplies to local customers. This role offers Day 1 health & wellness benefits, 401(k) with employer match, employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, and growth opportunities, but you’ll need to be able to lift and move cases up to about 60–90 lbs and have at least 12 months of commercial driving experience.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, check the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.