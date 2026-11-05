📣 Several Sales & Marketing Roles Now Hiring Around Jackson, MS

Jackson’s sales scene is busy right now, from entry-level field roles to regional leadership in hospitality and healthcare. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Lotus Sales / Lotus Pest Control

Lotus Sales / Location: Jackson, MS (listed market; company serves MO & AR metros)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (10% on eligible one-time services, 15% on eligible recurring agreements)

(10% on eligible one-time services, 15% on eligible recurring agreements) Why it’s worth a look: Paid training, no pest control experience needed, and clear commission structure. You’ll inspect homes, recommend pest and moisture solutions, and build a steady book of customers.

Employer: Samuel, Son & Co. (Samuel Packaging Systems)

Location: Jackson, MS (covers Southeast region)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: B2B role selling packaging automation across SC, GA, NC and more. Good fit if you have 3–7+ years of industrial/packaging sales, like managing a territory, and enjoy on-site demos and closing bigger-ticket deals.

Employer: 360care

Location: Jackson, MS (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: You’ll own sales and marketing for a set area, working with long-term care facilities and traveling about 75% of the time. Great if you’re organized, like relationship-building, and can get a health insurance license within 45 days.

Employer: C Spire

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Door-to-door role bringing Fiber and Wireless to local homes. Flexible hours, evenings/weekends, and a clear path into full-time sales at C Spire for top performers—nice option for students or anyone wanting extra income.

(Note: A second C Spire Field Sales Representative posting appears to be a duplicate of this role, so it’s not listed twice.)

Employer: Desai Hotel Group, LLC

Location: Jackson, MS (multi-property portfolio)

Type: Full-time, in person

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Senior role leading sales strategy and performance for multiple hotels. Ideal if you have 5+ years of hotel/hospitality sales, love coaching teams, and want to own revenue, market share, and key account growth across the Jackson market.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.