🏥 Jackson, MS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want bedside care, imaging, leadership, or remote mental health work.

Below are several solid openings you can skim and click into if they fit your lane.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel/INTERNSHIP, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,931/week (package, per listing)

Oncology travel RN role caring for cancer patients on a med/surg oncology unit. Good fit if you want strong pay, guaranteed hours, and to grow your oncology skills with a nurse-focused agency.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel/INTERNSHIP, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,932/week (package, per listing)

Same oncology travel setup as above, but on nights. Good if you prefer night shift differentials and a quieter pace with complex patients.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel/INTERNSHIP, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,931/week (package, per listing)

Fast-paced ER travel contract handling triage and emergency care. Ideal for experienced ED RNs who like high acuity and strong weekly pay.

Employer: Merit Health Central

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: PRN, Nights (6:45pm–7:15am)

As-needed night role supporting nurses on an inpatient behavioral health unit. Great if you have mental health hospital experience and want flexible extra shifts.

Employer: Merit Health Central

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Nights (6:45pm–7:15am)

Full-benefits night position on a psych unit with PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement. Good step if you’re building a career in behavioral health.

Employer: Meda Health

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Travel/INTERNSHIP, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,773/week (package, per listing)

Night RRT travel role (must live 50+ miles away for stipend). You’ll handle general respiratory care in an acute setting with travel benefits.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Local Contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days, 15 weeks

Pay: $57/hour (per listing)

Day-shift CT tech contract with day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and a travel bonus. Great for experienced CT techs wanting high hourly pay without a long relocation.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC)

Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time/PRN, Days

Pediatric OT role in Children’s Rehabilitation Services, focusing on self-care, mobility, and play skills. Perfect if you love working with kids and want flexible hours.

Employer: UMMC

Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Hands-on PCT role on a busy MedSurg unit—vital signs, ADLs, transport, and support for RNs. Good entry point if you have CNA/clinical training and want hospital experience.

Employer: UMMC

Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Entry-level perioperative support role in the OR: room turnovers, patient transport, stocking, and basic patient care. Nice fit if you’re new to healthcare and curious about surgery.

Employer: UMMC

Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time/PRN, Rotating

PRN MRI tech position operating MRI scanners and ensuring patient safety. Requires MS radiologic technologist license and ARRT (R), with MRI credential within 24 months.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Clinic-based dialysis PCT role setting up machines, monitoring treatments, and educating patients. Good for experienced patient care techs with (or able to get) PCT certification.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Similar dialysis PCT duties plus training and mentoring other techs. Best for seasoned PCTs who enjoy teaching and quality improvement.

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Clinic-based role (RN or LPN) in a neurosurgery practice—patient teaching, meds, triage, and procedure support. Great if you want regular clinic hours and specialty experience.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: PRN

Flexible RN position providing direct inpatient care with at least 1 year of experience required. Good option if you want to pick up shifts without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare – Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Jackson

Location: Jackson, MS (St. Dominic’s campus)

Type: Full-time

Leadership role over nursing at a 77-bed behavioral hospital, including staffing, quality, and education. Designed for experienced nurse leaders (BSN/MSN) ready for system-level impact.

Employer: GI Associates & Endoscopy Center – Flowood (GI Alliance)

Location: Flowood/Jackson, MS area

Type: Full-time

Comp: Annual potential $600k+ plus up to $200k in bonuses (per listing)

Employed GI position with partnership track in a large, well-established group. Strong earning potential, big flagship clinic, and support from a national GI network.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Jackson, MS (Highland Village)

Type: Full-time, Independent Practice

Run your own optometry practice next to a busy Warby Parker store—your own records and clinical control, with built-in foot traffic and marketing support.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Remote, must be licensed and living in Mississippi

Type: Full-time, W2

Comp: Up to $100,300/year (based on license, volume, bonuses)

Work from home providing virtual therapy (LPC, LMFT, LCSW, or Psychologist). Thriveworks handles credentialing, billing, and marketing, and offers benefits, PTO, and CEU support.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, check the requirements, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.