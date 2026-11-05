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🏥 Jackson, MS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want bedside care, imaging, leadership, or remote mental health work.
Below are several solid openings you can skim and click into if they fit your lane.
Travel Nurse RN – Oncology (Days) – ~$1,931/week
Employer: Trustaff
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: Travel/INTERNSHIP, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks
Pay: $1,931/week (package, per listing)
Oncology travel RN role caring for cancer patients on a med/surg oncology unit. Good fit if you want strong pay, guaranteed hours, and to grow your oncology skills with a nurse-focused agency.
Travel Nurse RN – Oncology (Nights) – ~$1,932/week
Employer: Trustaff
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: Travel/INTERNSHIP, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts, 13 weeks
Pay: $1,932/week (package, per listing)
Same oncology travel setup as above, but on nights. Good if you prefer night shift differentials and a quieter pace with complex patients.
Travel Nurse RN – Emergency Department – ~$1,931/week
Employer: Trustaff
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: Travel/INTERNSHIP, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks
Pay: $1,931/week (package, per listing)
Fast-paced ER travel contract handling triage and emergency care. Ideal for experienced ED RNs who like high acuity and strong weekly pay.
Mental Health Tech – PRN Nights
Employer: Merit Health Central
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: PRN, Nights (6:45pm–7:15am)
As-needed night role supporting nurses on an inpatient behavioral health unit. Great if you have mental health hospital experience and want flexible extra shifts.
Mental Health Tech – Full-Time Nights
Employer: Merit Health Central
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: Full-time, Nights (6:45pm–7:15am)
Full-benefits night position on a psych unit with PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement. Good step if you’re building a career in behavioral health.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – ~$1,773/week
Employer: Meda Health
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: Travel/INTERNSHIP, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks
Pay: $1,773/week (package, per listing)
Night RRT travel role (must live 50+ miles away for stipend). You’ll handle general respiratory care in an acute setting with travel benefits.
Local Contract CT Technologist – ~$57/hour
Employer: Stability Healthcare
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: Local Contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days, 15 weeks
Pay: $57/hour (per listing)
Day-shift CT tech contract with day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and a travel bonus. Great for experienced CT techs wanting high hourly pay without a long relocation.
Occupational Therapist – Children’s of Mississippi – PRN
Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC)
Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS
Type: Part-time/PRN, Days
Pediatric OT role in Children’s Rehabilitation Services, focusing on self-care, mobility, and play skills. Perfect if you love working with kids and want flexible hours.
Patient Care Technician – Adult Acute Care MedSurg (6 West)
Employer: UMMC
Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS
Type: Full-time
Hands-on PCT role on a busy MedSurg unit—vital signs, ADLs, transport, and support for RNs. Good entry point if you have CNA/clinical training and want hospital experience.
Periop Tech I – Main Operating Room
Employer: UMMC
Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS
Type: Full-time
Entry-level perioperative support role in the OR: room turnovers, patient transport, stocking, and basic patient care. Nice fit if you’re new to healthcare and curious about surgery.
MRI Technologist – PRN
Employer: UMMC
Location: Main Campus, Jackson, MS
Type: Part-time/PRN, Rotating
PRN MRI tech position operating MRI scanners and ensuring patient safety. Requires MS radiologic technologist license and ARRT (R), with MRI credential within 24 months.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: Full-time
Clinic-based dialysis PCT role setting up machines, monitoring treatments, and educating patients. Good for experienced patient care techs with (or able to get) PCT certification.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis Preceptor
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: Full-time
Similar dialysis PCT duties plus training and mentoring other techs. Best for seasoned PCTs who enjoy teaching and quality improvement.
RN/LPN – St. Dominic Neurosurgery Clinic
Employer: FMOL Health
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: Full-time
Clinic-based role (RN or LPN) in a neurosurgery practice—patient teaching, meds, triage, and procedure support. Great if you want regular clinic hours and specialty experience.
RN – PRN II
Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
Location: Jackson, MS
Type: PRN
Flexible RN position providing direct inpatient care with at least 1 year of experience required. Good option if you want to pick up shifts without a full-time commitment.
Director of Nursing – Behavioral Health
Employer: Oceans Healthcare – Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Jackson
Location: Jackson, MS (St. Dominic’s campus)
Type: Full-time
Leadership role over nursing at a 77-bed behavioral hospital, including staffing, quality, and education. Designed for experienced nurse leaders (BSN/MSN) ready for system-level impact.
Gastroenterology Physician – Flowood Practice
Employer: GI Associates & Endoscopy Center – Flowood (GI Alliance)
Location: Flowood/Jackson, MS area
Type: Full-time
Comp: Annual potential $600k+ plus up to $200k in bonuses (per listing)
Employed GI position with partnership track in a large, well-established group. Strong earning potential, big flagship clinic, and support from a national GI network.
Independent Optometrist – Highland Village
Employer: Warby Parker
Location: Jackson, MS (Highland Village)
Type: Full-time, Independent Practice
Run your own optometry practice next to a busy Warby Parker store—your own records and clinical control, with built-in foot traffic and marketing support.
Remote Licensed Talk Therapist – Telehealth
Employer: Thriveworks
Location: Remote, must be licensed and living in Mississippi
Type: Full-time, W2
Comp: Up to $100,300/year (based on license, volume, bonuses)
Work from home providing virtual therapy (LPC, LMFT, LCSW, or Psychologist). Thriveworks handles credentialing, billing, and marketing, and offers benefits, PTO, and CEU support.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, check the requirements, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.