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🍽️ Jackson, MS Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Jackson’s food scene is busy in hospitals, grocery, and campus-style dining right now. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced kitchens and serving people.
Food and Nutrition Services Manager (Patient Dining)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare (a Compass Healthcare company)
- Location: Jackson, MS (425-bed acute care hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$75,000 + relocation assistance
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, one weekend per month
Lead a 35-person patient dining team in a large hospital, managing menus, special diets, and service quality. Good fit if you have food service management experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid leave) and a steady weekday schedule.
Prepared Foods Production Team Member (Deli / Culinary Prep) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $16.00–$24.40 hourly, based on experience
Help prep deli and hot bar items, stock, and keep the kitchen area clean while giving friendly customer service. Great entry role if you like cooking, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible hours with access to store discount, PTO, and other Whole Benefits (eligibility varies by role and hours).
Catering Services Worker – UMMC Jackson Main Tower
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: UMMC Jackson Main Tower, Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support events and catering at UMMC by setting up rooms, delivering food and drinks, serving guests, and breaking everything down after. Good for someone who likes event-style work, can be on their feet, and doesn’t mind a schedule that follows event times.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hospital and grocery roles in Jackson tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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