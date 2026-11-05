🍽️ Jackson, MS Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jackson’s food scene is busy in hospitals, grocery, and campus-style dining right now. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced kitchens and serving people.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (a Compass Healthcare company)

Morrison Healthcare (a company) Location: Jackson, MS (425-bed acute care hospital)

(425-bed acute care hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000 + relocation assistance

+ Schedule: Monday–Friday, one weekend per month

Lead a 35-person patient dining team in a large hospital, managing menus, special diets, and service quality. Good fit if you have food service management experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid leave) and a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00–$24.40 hourly, based on experience

Help prep deli and hot bar items, stock, and keep the kitchen area clean while giving friendly customer service. Great entry role if you like cooking, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible hours with access to store discount, PTO, and other Whole Benefits (eligibility varies by role and hours).

Employer: Aramark

Location: UMMC Jackson Main Tower, Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support events and catering at UMMC by setting up rooms, delivering food and drinks, serving guests, and breaking everything down after. Good for someone who likes event-style work, can be on their feet, and doesn’t mind a schedule that follows event times.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hospital and grocery roles in Jackson tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.