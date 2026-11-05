👔 Jackson, MS Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jackson’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in operations and project work. If you’ve got management skills, there are some solid options to move up.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Jackson, MS (aerospace manufacturing facility)

(aerospace manufacturing facility) Salary: $113,000 – $165,000/year

Type: Full-time

This is a senior role leading Lean, Six Sigma, and operational excellence across a 550-employee aerospace plant. You’ll report to the Plant Manager, sit on the site leadership team, and drive plant-wide improvements in safety, quality, cost, and productivity. Relocation within the U.S. is available.

Employer: Join Parachute (plasma donation center)

(plasma donation center) Location: Jackson, MS

Salary: From $21/hour + monthly bonus + benefits (extra pay for EMT/Paramedic)

(extra pay for EMT/Paramedic) Type: Full-time

You’ll be a visible floor leader, supervising staff, managing donor flow, and keeping quality and safety on track in a fast-growing, tech-forward plasma center. Good fit if you like hands-on leadership, flexible hours, and room to grow with a high-energy team.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Jackson, MS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Support engineering and consulting projects by tracking budgets and schedules, handling document control, and coordinating with clients and internal teams. Great if you’re organized, strong with Microsoft Office, and want to grow in a technical/engineering environment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.