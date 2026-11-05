🛒 Jackson, MS Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jackson’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local orgs all hiring. If you like helping people, there are several solid options here, from entry-level to management.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive base pay + benefits)

This role is all about caring for pets—bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and more—while talking with pet parents about their pets’ needs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts, and clear growth paths into salon leadership.

Employer: Hope Enterprise Corporation

Location: Onsite – Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead a member experience call center for a mission-driven credit union serving the Deep South. You’ll supervise specialists, handle escalated issues, manage metrics, and drive training and quality, with a strong benefits package including 401(k) match, 11 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #903

Location: 2711 Greenway Dr, Jackson, MS 39204

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Supervise stocking associates, unload trucks, and keep the backroom and sales floor organized. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Help customers with home improvement projects in departments like Appliances, Garden, Tools, or Paint. You’ll answer questions, find products, and help with orders, with access to health plan options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount (eligibility varies).

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.40 per hour

Drive your own vehicle (with mileage reimbursement) to local stores and keep shelves stocked with brands like Lay’s and Doritos. This is a physical, on-the-go job with set workdays (Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, 1pm–8pm) and full-time benefits plus growth opportunities at PepsiCo.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Jackson / Brandon, MS area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + incentives)

Lead front-of-house operations at busy tire and auto service centers—scheduling techs, helping customers with tire and repair choices, and managing workflow. Offers weekly incentive pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and strong advancement potential. Open interviews 7 days a week in-store.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16 – $20 per hour

Work at the pharmacy counter, ring up purchases, help customers find products, and support the pharmacy team by checking prescription status in the system. Good fit if you like a steady retail pace and can work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple roles open in Jackson and nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.