🚧 Jackson, MS Construction & Trades – Multiple Openings Right Now

Jackson’s trades scene is busy, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading big projects. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in Jackson, MS.

Employer: Walt Massey Automotive Group

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Good fit if you’re new to the auto world and want hands-on shop experience. You’ll handle oil changes, fluids, filters, tire pressure checks, and basic diagnostics, with paid training, health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays/vacation.

Alternate listing (same job, different site): Indeed posting

Employer: Upchurch

Location: Jackson, MS (travel 80–100%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for someone with 2–5 years in construction or quality who likes being on active job sites. You’ll help run the Project Quality Control Plan, do inspections, track test results, and keep quality records tight for mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical projects.

Perks: Competitive pay based on experience, health, dental, vision, PTO and holidays, and support for professional development and certifications.

Employer: Upchurch

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead role for a seasoned electrician with 10+ years in electrical construction and 5+ years supervising. You’ll run electrical crews, manage schedules and materials, enforce NEC/OSHA safety, and coordinate with other trades on commercial and industrial projects.

Perks: Competitive experience-based pay, health, dental, vision, PTO and holidays, plus growth and certification support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.