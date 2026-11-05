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🏗️ Jackson, MS Engineering Roles with Multiple $70K–$150K+ Openings
Jackson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and infrastructure. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some strong options here with solid pay and growth paths.
Mechanical Maintenance Engineer – Aerospace
- Employer: Eaton – Fuel & Motion Control Systems Division (Aerospace)
- Location: Jackson, MS (on-site, within 60 miles only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,000 – $105,000/year
Work at a Jackson plant of about 500 people that designs and manufactures aerospace hydraulic components and systems for global OEM and aftermarket customers. This role focuses on keeping test stands and machines running, improving reliability, and supporting design work on aerospace fluid power components using 3D CAD and ASME Y14 standards.
Engineering Supervisor – Aftermarket Manufacturing
- Employer: Eaton – AER FMC Fuel Motion Control Systems Division
- Location: Jackson, MS (on-site, within 60 miles only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $97,000 – $130,000/year
Lead a team that supports repair, overhaul, assembly, and testing of aerospace hydraulic pumps, motors, and motorpump assemblies for commercial and military aircraft. You’ll guide manufacturing engineering for CMM-driven repairs, tooling, warranty investigations, and continuous improvement across a 550-person aerospace facility.
Design-Build Design Manager (SE Transportation)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Jackson, MS (serving the East Region; hybrid with travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,500 – $277,500/year
Senior role leading large transportation design-build and alternative delivery projects (highways, bridges, rail, etc.) across the East Region. You’ll be the main client contact, run multi-disciplinary design teams, manage big budgets and schedules, and help grow Jacobs’ transportation presence while mentoring up-and-coming engineers.
Structural Design Technician – Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Jackson, MS (role can be based anywhere in the U.S., including near Jackson)
- Type: Full-time (hourly)
- Salary: $69,300 – $121,200/year (paid hourly based on hours worked)
Support the Advanced Manufacturing & Data Centers team on hyperscale data center projects. You’ll use Revit and AutoCAD to produce structural drawings and models for foundations, framing, and equipment supports, working closely with structural engineers on complex, mission-critical facilities.
If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—engineering roles like these in Jackson don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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