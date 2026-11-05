🏗️ Jackson, MS Engineering Roles with Multiple $70K–$150K+ Openings

Jackson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and infrastructure. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some strong options here with solid pay and growth paths.

Employer: Eaton – Fuel & Motion Control Systems Division (Aerospace)

Eaton – Fuel & Motion Control Systems Division (Aerospace) Location: Jackson, MS (on-site, within 60 miles only)

(on-site, within 60 miles only) Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,000 – $105,000/year

Work at a Jackson plant of about 500 people that designs and manufactures aerospace hydraulic components and systems for global OEM and aftermarket customers. This role focuses on keeping test stands and machines running, improving reliability, and supporting design work on aerospace fluid power components using 3D CAD and ASME Y14 standards.

Employer: Eaton – AER FMC Fuel Motion Control Systems Division

Eaton – AER FMC Fuel Motion Control Systems Division Location: Jackson, MS (on-site, within 60 miles only)

(on-site, within 60 miles only) Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $130,000/year

Lead a team that supports repair, overhaul, assembly, and testing of aerospace hydraulic pumps, motors, and motorpump assemblies for commercial and military aircraft. You’ll guide manufacturing engineering for CMM-driven repairs, tooling, warranty investigations, and continuous improvement across a 550-person aerospace facility.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Jackson, MS (serving the East Region; hybrid with travel)

(serving the East Region; hybrid with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $158,500 – $277,500/year

Senior role leading large transportation design-build and alternative delivery projects (highways, bridges, rail, etc.) across the East Region. You’ll be the main client contact, run multi-disciplinary design teams, manage big budgets and schedules, and help grow Jacobs’ transportation presence while mentoring up-and-coming engineers.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Jackson, MS (role can be based anywhere in the U.S., including near Jackson)

(role can be based anywhere in the U.S., including near Jackson) Type: Full-time (hourly)

(hourly) Salary: $69,300 – $121,200/year (paid hourly based on hours worked)

Support the Advanced Manufacturing & Data Centers team on hyperscale data center projects. You’ll use Revit and AutoCAD to produce structural drawings and models for foundations, framing, and equipment supports, working closely with structural engineers on complex, mission-critical facilities.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—engineering roles like these in Jackson don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.