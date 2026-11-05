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💰 Jackson, MS Finance Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Jackson’s finance job scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on tax work to senior corporate roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Senior Financial Analyst - REMOTE
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Jackson, MS (remote, with travel to Coral Gables, FL HQ 2x per month)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 (salaried)
Support senior leaders with month-end close, forecasting, and branch performance analysis for a Fortune 500–level operation. Good fit if you like FP&A, process improvement, and want remote work with strong benefits and growth potential.
Tax Expert - Local Branch
- Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)
- Location: Jackson, MS (on-site TurboTax office)
- Type: Part-time, year-round
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (varies by location; base ranges listed for several states)
Year-round role helping clients with tax prep and advice while building a local book of business. Great if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney with 3+ years of tax prep who enjoys community outreach, workshops, and being the local “tax pro” face of TurboTax.
Senior Director, Product Finance
- Employer: Circle
- Location: Jackson, MS (remote-friendly internet finance company)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay range $227,500 – $280,833
Executive-level role owning product finance for a major digital assets and payments platform. Ideal for someone with 13+ years in strategic finance/FP&A/banking/consulting who wants to partner directly with the CFO and Chief Product Officer on high-impact product decisions.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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