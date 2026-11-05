💰 Jackson, MS Finance Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Jackson’s finance job scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on tax work to senior corporate roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Jackson, MS (remote, with travel to Coral Gables, FL HQ 2x per month )

(remote, with travel to Coral Gables, FL HQ ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 (salaried)

Support senior leaders with month-end close, forecasting, and branch performance analysis for a Fortune 500–level operation. Good fit if you like FP&A, process improvement, and want remote work with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Jackson, MS (on-site TurboTax office)

(on-site TurboTax office) Type: Part-time, year-round

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (varies by location; base ranges listed for several states)

Year-round role helping clients with tax prep and advice while building a local book of business. Great if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney with 3+ years of tax prep who enjoys community outreach, workshops, and being the local “tax pro” face of TurboTax.

Employer: Circle

Location: Jackson, MS (remote-friendly internet finance company)

(remote-friendly internet finance company) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range $227,500 – $280,833

Executive-level role owning product finance for a major digital assets and payments platform. Ideal for someone with 13+ years in strategic finance/FP&A/banking/consulting who wants to partner directly with the CFO and Chief Product Officer on high-impact product decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.