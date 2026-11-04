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💻 Jackson, MS Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
Jackson’s tech scene is busy right now, with healthcare, education, and big national brands all hiring. If you’re in IT, data, cloud, or security, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Intelligence Analyst – Senior (Rural Health Transformation)
- Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Location: Jackson, MS (Main Campus)
- Type: Full-time, salaried, grant-funded
- Category: Data / Analytics, Epic BI
Turn complex clinical and operational data into dashboards and insights that guide rural health decisions. You’ll work with Epic data models, SQL, ETL, and tools like Qlik, mentor junior analysts, and help leaders make data-driven calls.
Communications System Engineer (Senior Avaya Support)
- Employer: ACL Digital
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time contract / possible direct hire
- Category: Unified Communications / Telecom
Senior/Principal Avaya engineer role owning Tier III support for large enterprise voice and contact center systems. Ideal if you have 15+ years Avaya Aura, CMS, WFO, gateways, SBCs, SIP/H.323, and want to lead deployments, escalations, and vendor coordination.
Avaya Support Engineer
- Employer: Brilliant Infotech Inc.
- Location: Onsite in Jackson, MS
- Type: Long-term contract
- Category: Unified Communications / Telecom
Hands-on Avaya engineer focused on Tier III production support, deployments, and complex troubleshooting. Great fit if you’re deep in Communication Manager 7.1.3, Session/System Manager, CMS R18, WFO 15.2, G650/G450/G430, SIP/VoIP, and enjoy mentoring junior staff.
Senior Cloud DevOps Engineer (AWS)
- Employer: IDR, Inc. (supporting a large mission-driven client)
- Location: Jackson, MS (remote role)
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Cloud / DevOps
Build and support scalable AWS environments, CI/CD pipelines, and infrastructure-as-code. You’ll work with Jenkins, GitHub/GitLab, Ansible, Terraform/CloudFormation, ECS/EKS, PostgreSQL (RDS) and focus on reliability, automation, and secure deployments.
Principal, Security Operations (Senior Security Analyst)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Jackson, MS (role based out of Durham, hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Security Operations / SOC
Lead advanced SOC operations, incident response, and detection engineering for a global learning company. Best for someone with 4+ years in SOC/IR, strong SIEM/EDR/NDR/SOAR skills, and experience in regulated or government environments.
Principal Software Engineer (Content Platform)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Jackson, MS (remote-friendly, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $170,000/year (plus bonus eligibility)
- Category: Principal Engineering / Full Stack
Hands-on principal role modernizing Pearson’s content platform across UI, services, AI, and cloud. You’ll lead large migrations and shared services using Java/Spring Boot, Node.js/TypeScript, React, MongoDB, Kafka/SQS/SNS, AWS (ECS Fargate, Lambda, S3, API Gateway), Terraform, and act as a technical multiplier across teams.
Senior Natural/ADABAS Developer
- Employer: Brilliant Infotech Inc.
- Location: Jackson, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Mainframe / Public Sector Systems
Support and enhance the state’s SNAP/TANF eligibility system on IBM Mainframe/Linux using Natural, ADABAS, JCL/SCL. Good match if you have 10+ years mainframe development, eligibility systems experience, and enjoy modernizing legacy platforms.
Engineering & Platforms Director – HR Technology
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Jackson, MS (multi-cloud, distributed teams)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,200 – $288,400/year (plus bonus and equity eligibility)
- Category: Engineering Leadership / Platforms
Lead platform engineering, DevOps, and internal developer platforms for HR Technology at enterprise scale. You’ll own multi-cloud strategy, CI/CD, IaC, DevSecOps, SRE, budgets, and AI/ML integration, managing cross-functional engineering teams.
Lead Solutions Architect – HR Technology & AI
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Jackson, MS (cloud/remote-friendly)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,605 – $284,280/year (plus bonus and equity eligibility)
- Category: Solutions Architecture / Cloud / AI
Own end-to-end architecture for HR Tech, from buy-vs-build decisions to integration and security. Ideal if you have 10+ years software design, deep cloud (GCP/AWS/Azure), microservices, APIs, SQL/NoSQL, SaaS (Workday/Oracle/UKG/etc.), Kafka, OAuth/SAML/OIDC, and interest in AI-enabled apps.
Application Analyst/Trainer II – Epic Ambulatory
- Employer: Singing River Health System
- Location: Remote across several Southern states (including Mississippi)
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Healthcare IT / Epic
Bridge Epic Ambulatory users, vendors, and IT by supporting workflows, training, and system configuration. Great for someone with 1+ year healthcare IT experience, or clinical background plus tech skills, who wants remote work and Epic certification.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech roles move fast, and your experience might be exactly what they need.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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