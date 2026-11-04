💻 Jackson, MS Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles

Jackson’s tech scene is busy right now, with healthcare, education, and big national brands all hiring. If you’re in IT, data, cloud, or security, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center Location: Jackson, MS (Main Campus)

Type: Full-time, salaried, grant-funded

Category: Data / Analytics, Epic BI

Turn complex clinical and operational data into dashboards and insights that guide rural health decisions. You’ll work with Epic data models, SQL, ETL, and tools like Qlik, mentor junior analysts, and help leaders make data-driven calls.

Employer: ACL Digital

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time contract / possible direct hire

Category: Unified Communications / Telecom

Senior/Principal Avaya engineer role owning Tier III support for large enterprise voice and contact center systems. Ideal if you have 15+ years Avaya Aura, CMS, WFO, gateways, SBCs, SIP/H.323, and want to lead deployments, escalations, and vendor coordination.

Employer: Brilliant Infotech Inc.

Location: Onsite in Jackson, MS

Type: Long-term contract

Category: Unified Communications / Telecom

Hands-on Avaya engineer focused on Tier III production support, deployments, and complex troubleshooting. Great fit if you’re deep in Communication Manager 7.1.3, Session/System Manager, CMS R18, WFO 15.2, G650/G450/G430, SIP/VoIP, and enjoy mentoring junior staff.

Employer: IDR, Inc. (supporting a large mission-driven client)

(supporting a large mission-driven client) Location: Jackson, MS (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Category: Cloud / DevOps

Build and support scalable AWS environments, CI/CD pipelines, and infrastructure-as-code. You’ll work with Jenkins, GitHub/GitLab, Ansible, Terraform/CloudFormation, ECS/EKS, PostgreSQL (RDS) and focus on reliability, automation, and secure deployments.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Jackson, MS (role based out of Durham, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Category: Security Operations / SOC

Lead advanced SOC operations, incident response, and detection engineering for a global learning company. Best for someone with 4+ years in SOC/IR, strong SIEM/EDR/NDR/SOAR skills, and experience in regulated or government environments.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Jackson, MS (remote-friendly, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000/year (plus bonus eligibility)

(plus bonus eligibility) Category: Principal Engineering / Full Stack

Hands-on principal role modernizing Pearson’s content platform across UI, services, AI, and cloud. You’ll lead large migrations and shared services using Java/Spring Boot, Node.js/TypeScript, React, MongoDB, Kafka/SQS/SNS, AWS (ECS Fargate, Lambda, S3, API Gateway), Terraform, and act as a technical multiplier across teams.

Employer: Brilliant Infotech Inc.

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Category: Mainframe / Public Sector Systems

Support and enhance the state’s SNAP/TANF eligibility system on IBM Mainframe/Linux using Natural, ADABAS, JCL/SCL. Good match if you have 10+ years mainframe development, eligibility systems experience, and enjoy modernizing legacy platforms.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Jackson, MS (multi-cloud, distributed teams)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,200 – $288,400/year (plus bonus and equity eligibility)

(plus bonus and equity eligibility) Category: Engineering Leadership / Platforms

Lead platform engineering, DevOps, and internal developer platforms for HR Technology at enterprise scale. You’ll own multi-cloud strategy, CI/CD, IaC, DevSecOps, SRE, budgets, and AI/ML integration, managing cross-functional engineering teams.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Jackson, MS (cloud/remote-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,605 – $284,280/year (plus bonus and equity eligibility)

(plus bonus and equity eligibility) Category: Solutions Architecture / Cloud / AI

Own end-to-end architecture for HR Tech, from buy-vs-build decisions to integration and security. Ideal if you have 10+ years software design, deep cloud (GCP/AWS/Azure), microservices, APIs, SQL/NoSQL, SaaS (Workday/Oracle/UKG/etc.), Kafka, OAuth/SAML/OIDC, and interest in AI-enabled apps.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Remote across several Southern states (including Mississippi)

Type: Full-time

Category: Healthcare IT / Epic

Bridge Epic Ambulatory users, vendors, and IT by supporting workflows, training, and system configuration. Great for someone with 1+ year healthcare IT experience, or clinical background plus tech skills, who wants remote work and Epic certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech roles move fast, and your experience might be exactly what they need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.