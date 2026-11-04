⚖️ Jackson, MS Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Jackson’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with strong options for attorneys and compliance pros. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles span law firms, banks, and big healthcare companies.

Employer: gpac (for a nationally recognized civil defense firm)

gpac (for a nationally recognized civil defense firm) Location: Jackson, MS (HYBRID/REMOTE, MS license required)

(HYBRID/REMOTE, MS license required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus benefits, 401(k) with profit-sharing)

This role lets you handle workers’ comp cases from start to finish with modern tools, strong mentorship, and a flexible work setup. Great fit if you have 3+ years’ experience and want sophisticated defense work with long-term growth.

Employer: Cencora

Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,100 – $186,560 (national range; bonus eligible)

Lead complex domestic and international M&A deals for a major healthcare company, from LOI through post-close integration. Ideal for a 7+ year corporate/M&A attorney who wants high-impact work, direct contact with senior leaders, and strong benefits.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Jackson, MS (Office, some flexibility possible)

(Office, some flexibility possible) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Review and approve trust investment reviews under Regulation 9, monitor policy exceptions, and report to management. Good match if you have 3+ years in banking/wealth management, know investments and fiduciary duty, and like organized, detail-heavy work.

Employer: Kinetic Staffing, LLC (for a national law firm)

(for a national law firm) Location: Jackson, MS

Type: Full-time, Partner-track

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000 + benefits

Join a nationally recognized firm’s litigation team and get hands-on with complex commercial cases from day one. Best for a 3+ year litigator with top 10–15% academics, strong writing skills, and a real interest in trial work and client relationships.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Jackson, MS (US)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Salary: $46,988 – $112,200 + bonus eligible

Lead Medicaid provider compliance and audits, drive risk-mitigation projects, and partner across teams to keep operations aligned with regulations. Great for someone with 3–5+ years in healthcare audit/compliance, strong Excel skills, and a knack for turning data into action.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.