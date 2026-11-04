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📅 Rush 2 Brush 5K race returns to support kids Nov. 14
2 days ago
📅 Rush 2 Brush 5K returns this November
The Rush 2 Brush 5K is back after nearly a decade, hosted by the UMMC School of Dentistry.
- When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
- Where: Just off the UMMC campus, with post-race fun at Belhaven Town Center (Jackson, MS)
This community race supports Batson Children’s Hospital and student organizations at the School of Dentistry.
All are welcome—competitive runners, casual joggers, and families.
Perks:
- Support local children and families through Batson Children’s Hospital
- Fun, community-focused race atmosphere
- Commemorative T-shirt (guaranteed if you register by Oct. 14)
- Post-race refreshments, music and food at the finish line in Belhaven Town Center
- Awards for the top three male and top three female finishers
Questions? Contact Kristin F. Nalls at knalls@umc.edu or (601) 984-6035.
More Info: Rush 2 Brush 5K - University of Mississippi Medica...
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