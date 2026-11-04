📅 Rush 2 Brush 5K race returns to support kids Nov. 14

📅 Rush 2 Brush 5K returns this November

The Rush 2 Brush 5K is back after nearly a decade, hosted by the UMMC School of Dentistry.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Where: Just off the UMMC campus, with post-race fun at Belhaven Town Center (Jackson, MS)

This community race supports Batson Children’s Hospital and student organizations at the School of Dentistry.

All are welcome—competitive runners, casual joggers, and families.

Perks:

Support local children and families through Batson Children’s Hospital

Fun, community-focused race atmosphere

Commemorative T-shirt (guaranteed if you register by Oct. 14 )

(guaranteed if you register by ) Post-race refreshments, music and food at the finish line in Belhaven Town Center

at the finish line in Awards for the top three male and top three female finishers

Questions? Contact Kristin F. Nalls at knalls@umc.edu or (601) 984-6035.