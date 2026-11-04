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Hattiesburg

📅 Pediatric Cardiology Update 2026 in Hattiesburg

2 days ago
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📅 Pediatric Cardiology Update in Hattiesburg on Nov. 10

The Office of Physician Relations is hosting Pediatric Cardiology Update 2026 on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, from 5:00–8:00 p.m. at Patio 44 Hattiesburg.

There will be a meet-and-greet from 5:00–5:30 p.m. followed by the main program.

This event is geared toward medical professionals who want the latest information in pediatric cardiology.

For details or questions, contact Mechelle Keeton at kmkeeton@umc.edu or (601) 984-4141.

You can find more information and register online through the event’s registration link.

More Info: Pediatric Cardiology Update 2026 – Hattiesburg - U...

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