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Education
SHRP spring 2026–2027 registration opens November 9
2 days ago
📅 SHRP spring 2026–2027 registration opens soon
Registration for the School of Health Related Professions 2026–2027 spring semester begins on Monday, November 9, 2026.
If you’re an SHRP student, mark your calendar and be ready to register for your spring classes through your usual school registration system or portal once it opens on Nov. 9.
More Info: SHRP Registration Begins for 2026-2027 Spring Seme...
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