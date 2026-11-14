Jackson is busy hiring for security right now, with steady night shifts and solid benefits for folks who like to stay alert and help others.

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Jackson, MO (client sites may include nearby areas)

(client sites may include nearby areas) Salary: $18.30/hour

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM)

Help keep client sites safe by monitoring entrances, patrolling, and responding calmly to issues. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid weekly, free uniforms, paid training, and extras like telemedicine, DailyPay access, and discounts on childcare, pet care, travel, and more.

You’ll need to be 18+, have a high school diploma or GED, strong computer skills, a valid driver’s license with a clean record, and be able to stay professional and focused during stressful situations.

If you like staying alert, helping people, and want steady hours with benefits, this could be a strong fit—click through, skim the details, and apply soon if it feels right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.