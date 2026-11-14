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📅 Free 2026 Christmas in the Park lights & nonprofit fundraiser
📅 Free drive-thru holiday lights & fundraiser in Lee’s Summit
The 39th Annual Christmas in the Park runs from Wednesday, November 25, 2026, 5:30 PM through Thursday, December 31, 2026, 10:00 PM.
Drive through more than 1 million lights and 200+ animated displays. The route starts at the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 SW Longview Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081, and winds through the Longview Lake Campground.
Hours:
- Sunday–Thursday: 5:30–10:00 PM
- Friday–Saturday: 5:30–11:00 PM
Admission is free. Voluntary exit donations support 37 local charities and have raised over $1.5 million since the event began.
Vehicle info: Clearance is about 14 feet. Buses and RVs are welcome and should stay centered.
Volunteer opportunity for nonprofits:
501(c)(3) organizations can volunteer 6–10 people from 5:15–10:00 PM (or 11:00 PM on weekends) to collect donations and receive up to $1,000. Groups are chosen by lottery.
To be considered, send a request on organization letterhead by July 30, 2024 with:
- Brief description of your nonprofit and how funds will be used
- Contact info
- Proof of 501(c)(3) status
Email to jautry@jacksongov.org.
More Info: 39th Annual Christmas in the Park - Jackson County...
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