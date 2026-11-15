Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and Henry Ford Health is hiring across clinics and specialties. Good mix of full-time, part-time, and contingent roles if you want steady hours or extra shifts.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: 1401 W North St, Jackson, MI 49202

Type: Part-time, ~30 hrs/week

Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule: Mon–Fri 9 a.m.–7 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.–1 p.m., closed Sundays/holidays

Work in a fast-paced clinic treating minor adult and pediatric issues with on-site lab, X-ray, and pharmacy. Great fit if you like variety and hands-on patient care.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: 3333 Spring Arbor Rd, Suite 200, Jackson, MI 49203

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. , Fri 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Mon–Thu , Fri Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus

Support patients with diabetes, thyroid, bone, and hormone-related conditions in a daytime clinic setting. Good option if you want stable weekday hours and deeper relationships with chronic-care patients.

Employer: Henry Ford Health – Family Medicine, East Michigan Ave

Henry Ford Health – Family Medicine, East Michigan Ave Location: 3235 E Michigan Ave, Ste 100, Jackson, MI 49202

Type: Contingent (as needed), Days

Help a busy family medicine practice with rooming patients, vitals, and procedures across all ages. Ideal if you want flexibility and broad primary care experience.

Employer: Henry Ford Health – Gastroenterology

Henry Ford Health – Gastroenterology Location: 1100 E Michigan Ave, Suite 205, Jackson, MI 49201

Type: Full-time

Own the clinic schedule for GI services—coordinating procedures, follow-ups, and authorizations. Great for someone organized with medical terminology who likes patient contact without direct clinical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists full requirements and how to apply. Share this with a friend who’s looking; local referrals go a long way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.