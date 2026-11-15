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🏥 Jackson, MI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings at Henry Ford
Jackson’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and Henry Ford Health is hiring across clinics and specialties. Good mix of full-time, part-time, and contingent roles if you want steady hours or extra shifts.
Medical Assistant – Same Day Care (Part-Time)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: 1401 W North St, Jackson, MI 49202
- Type: Part-time, ~30 hrs/week
- Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 9 a.m.–7 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.–1 p.m., closed Sundays/holidays
Work in a fast-paced clinic treating minor adult and pediatric issues with on-site lab, X-ray, and pharmacy. Great fit if you like variety and hands-on patient care.
Medical Assistant – Endocrinology (Full-Time, Days)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: 3333 Spring Arbor Rd, Suite 200, Jackson, MI 49203
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Fri 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus
Support patients with diabetes, thyroid, bone, and hormone-related conditions in a daytime clinic setting. Good option if you want stable weekday hours and deeper relationships with chronic-care patients.
Medical Assistant – Family Medicine (Contingent, Days)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health – Family Medicine, East Michigan Ave
- Location: 3235 E Michigan Ave, Ste 100, Jackson, MI 49202
- Type: Contingent (as needed), Days
Help a busy family medicine practice with rooming patients, vitals, and procedures across all ages. Ideal if you want flexibility and broad primary care experience.
Scheduling Coordinator – Gastroenterology
- Employer: Henry Ford Health – Gastroenterology
- Location: 1100 E Michigan Ave, Suite 205, Jackson, MI 49201
- Type: Full-time
Own the clinic schedule for GI services—coordinating procedures, follow-ups, and authorizations. Great for someone organized with medical terminology who likes patient contact without direct clinical work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists full requirements and how to apply. Share this with a friend who’s looking; local referrals go a long way.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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