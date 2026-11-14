Looking for a new feline friend in Jackson, MI? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Jackson County Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 788-4464

Dahlia is a lovely gray/blue adult kitty looking for a calm, caring home. Her adoption fee helps cover her basic care and shelter costs.

👉 Meet Dahlia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 788-4464

Rudy is a beautiful brown adult cat who would love a safe, indoor home and a cozy spot to nap.

👉 Meet Rudy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 788-4464

Lilith is a striking brown/chocolate adult cat hoping for a forever family who will give her time to settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Lilith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 788-4464

Mabel is a mostly black baby kitten with her whole life ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a loving home of her own.

👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Jackson, MI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Jackson County Animal Shelter at (517) 788-4464 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.