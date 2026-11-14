undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Jackson Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Jackson, MI? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Jackson County Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home and love them.
Dahlia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 788-4464
Dahlia is a lovely gray/blue adult kitty looking for a calm, caring home. Her adoption fee helps cover her basic care and shelter costs.
👉 Meet Dahlia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rudy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 788-4464
Rudy is a beautiful brown adult cat who would love a safe, indoor home and a cozy spot to nap.
👉 Meet Rudy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilith
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 788-4464
Lilith is a striking brown/chocolate adult cat hoping for a forever family who will give her time to settle in and feel safe.
👉 Meet Lilith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mabel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 788-4464
Mabel is a mostly black baby kitten with her whole life ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a loving home of her own.
👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Jackson, MI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Jackson County Animal Shelter at (517) 788-4464 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.